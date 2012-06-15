New Market Study Published: Service Station Retailing in Norway 2011

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Service Station Retailing in Norway 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Norway. In addition to outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it also details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players in the sector by examining their number of sites, shops and car washes.
- Develop new marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash and card propositions by examining the activities of other players across Norway.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
The service station network in Norway is extremely consolidated, with the top five players by market share accounting for over 85% of all service stations in the country. All major players divested sites in 2010, with Shell's network contracting by over 20 sites. Overall, the total number of service stations fell by 1% during 2010.
Total fuel volume sales in Norway declined for the second consecutive year in 2010. Both diesel and petrol consumption declined by over 1%. Despite weaker demand for fuel, soaring prices resulted in total service station fuel sales values increasing by 16% in 2010.
Shops are located at about 70% of all service stations in the country, making Norway a very mature market in comparison to other Scandinavian countries. Over half of all service stations in Norway feature a car wash facility.
- Who are the top five players in the Norwegian service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in Norway?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do the key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships and suppliers used?
