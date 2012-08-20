New Market Study Published: Shire plc: PharmaVitae Report

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Shire in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis and assessment of financial performance, with 1-6 year sales forecasts for key drugs
Scope
- Gain insight into Shire's strategic outlook across the next 6 years
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product, therapy area, lifecycle stage, geography, molecule type and source
Highlights
Shire exhibited rapid revenue growth over 2005-11, despite a dip in sales over 2008-09 caused by generic erosion to Adderall XR. Shire's impressive performance has been driven not only by its effective lifecycle management strategy, but also by strong uptake of its Human Genetic Therapies portfolio.
During the forecast period, Shire is expected to see a slowdown in sales growth. This is largely attributable to the absence of new product launches in the near future, given that its R&D pipeline is largely based on early-stage products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark Shire's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- Assess how successful Shire will be in diversifying its business focus and reducing its reliance on the US ADHD market
- See how Shire has developed a portfolio of products indicated for highly symptomatic diseases in an effort to build sustainable growth
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Shire plc - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- Shire Plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Shire Plc - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Shire Plc (SHP) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Shire Plc (SHP) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Amarin Corporation plc: PharmaVitae Report
- Gedeon Richter Plc - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- Smith & Nephew plc - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- AstraZeneca PLC - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report