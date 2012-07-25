New Market Study Published: Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2012

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The Singapore Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail and Industrial segments in the context of an increasingly volatile macroeconomic landscape, which is underscoring the increasingly cautious sentiment in Singapore's historically stable commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the commercial side of the real estate market, the report covers the city-state's rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government led cooling on a market, which is particularly susceptible to global dynamics. The key potential growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic market are also explored with corporate growth strategies looking to geographical diversification for expansionary opportunities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Singapore allayed fears of a sharp slowdown in Q112, posting above-consensus 9.9% quarter-on-quarter growth. However this has not been substantial enough to quell market fears of a less bright future. While reports of a decrease in volume and activity characterise the news flow of 2012 to date, the underlying attractiveness of the real estate market persists with sound fundamentals and persistent investor demand anchoring performance.
Key Points
- We remain convinced that Singapore's residential and non-residential building sector will see a recovery in 2012. Accordingly, we have revised up our real growth forecasts for the sector to 3.3% (previously 2.5%) in 2012 and to average 2.8% (previously 2.7%) per annum between 2013 and 2016. This in turn has boosted construction real growth, with the sector forecast to reach 3.8% (previously 3.1%) and to average 3.2% (previously 2.9%) per annum between 2013 and 2016.
- We continue to envisage further rounds of cooling measures, which may manifest through either direct or indirect channels, such as the investor schemes hitherto mentioned.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Bahrain Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- India Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q3 2012