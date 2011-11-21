New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "Sirius Genomics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2011 -- Sirius Genomics (Sirius) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of diagnostic and pharmacogenetic products for the healthcare markets. The company develops genetic test reagents such as DNA based diagnostic (Dx) and pharmacogenetic (PGx) tests for the in vitro markets. Its products are linked up with complementary scientific, medical and business expertise for its effective functioning. The company's specific genotypes (or SNPs) identifies whether a patient will respond to certain sepsis treatments. The company collaborative agreement with Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris to study genomic correlation in severe sepsis patients. It operates its business across the Canada and the US. Sirius is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Sirius Genomics Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
