New Market Study Published: Skin Care in Morocco

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- During the review period, consumers became increasingly conscious of the need to take care of their skin. Skin care products are increasing in popularity as many consumers, especially females, have moved from the simple practice of washing their face with facial foam and cleansers to a more sophisticated skin care regime. This involves the use of a wide range of products, including facial cleansers, face masks, anti-agers and moisturisers and toners. Supplementary products such as facial...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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