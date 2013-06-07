New Market Study Published: Slovakia Insurance Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Slovakia Insurance Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
The Slovakia Insurance Report considers the prospects for both life and non-life insurers in that country. By the standards of its peers in Central and Eastern Europe, Slovakia's insurance sector is a relatively small market opportunity that is not growing quickly. Given the strong growth in life insurance in Poland in H112, this is a fairly unexciting outcome.
Nevertheless, the results that were published by Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) and Allianz who, between them, account for about 60% of all premiums written in Slovakia, continue to highlight the clear strengths of the sector. In sharp contrast to most of Central and Eastern Europe, there has not been brutal competition in the markets for motor-related insurance (ie compulsory motorists' third party liability - CMTPL - and voluntary CASCO cover). The fact that life insurance premiums have been able to hold their own, at a time of very low interest rates and well publicised volatility in the eurozone's financial markets, suggests that the country's life insurers are providing attractive products to customers who remain convinced of the utility of life insurance. In non-life insurance operations, combined ratios remain fairly low.
