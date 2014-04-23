New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "Slovakia: LTE and Fiber Help Operators Expand Service Portfolios and Drive Market Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Slovakia: LTE and Fiber Help Operators Expand Service Portfolios and Drive Market Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Slovakia's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Slovakia market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
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Key Findings
- Mobile penetration in Slovakia reached 122% at the end of 2013, and the market generated $2.0bn in service revenue during the year.
- The number of fixed access lines grew by 2.5% in 2013, reaching 1.8m lines. In 2013, revenue from fixed services, including voice and Internet access, rose by 0.7% to $526m, driven by the broadband segment.
- The Slovak telecom market has been affected by a number of price caps introduced by the regulator over the past few years.
- Driven by intense competition and regulatory pressure, operators are looking at expanding their service portfolio and offering convergence services in order to drive revenue growth. In 2013, Orange Slovakia became the first operator to offer truly converged services.
Synopsis
"Slovakia: LTE and NGN Expand Service Portfolios and Drive Market Growth" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Slovakia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Slovakia's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Slovakia in a regional context; a review of market size and trends, comparing them with those of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Slovakia.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice and data in between 2013 and 2018.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Slovak Telekom, Telefonica O2, Group PPF, Deutsche Telekom, Orange Slovakia, UPC, Liberty Global, Digi TV, Tetra Bank
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