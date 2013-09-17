New Market Study Published: Small Cooking Appliances in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Cooking Appliances in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The small cooking appliances category maintained strong growth over the last four years of the review period, following an abrupt growth slowdown in 2009. Furthermore, the category's performance continued to improve, growing almost one percentage point faster in 2012 than in 2011. The improving economic climate and rising disposable incomes clearly had a positive impact on small cooking appliances, which achieved the second-fastest growth rate of 8% in 2012, after irons.
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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