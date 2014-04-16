New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Smart Transportation Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Smart Transportation Market (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Traffic Management, Smart Signalling System, Multimodal Information System, Cloud Services, Business Services) - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The report on smart transportation report consists of the opportunity analysis of technology adoption across all solution and services market. The report focuses on estimating and forecasting the market potential of the major sub-segments of transportation, which are ticketing management, parking management & guidance, passenger information, integrated supervision, and traffic management. The report also covers the market potential for the services industry catering to smart transportation. These services include business services, professional services, and cloud services, covering new technologies such as business analytics and cloud computing. The report also focuses on technologies & standards and analyzes market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities, along with a study on key players, and the competitive outlook.
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The smart transportation market is also segmented based on regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) + Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market forecasts are provided for each region from 2014 to 2019. The Smart transportation market report profiles leading companies such as Accenture, Affiliated Computer Services Inc, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Cubic, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Thales.
The market of Smart Transportation market in 2014 is estimated to be $45.05 billion. This market is expected to reach $104.19 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2014 and 2019.
The key playing fields are traffic management systems, and cloud services in the smart transportation market.
There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are not expected to seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. The report segments the market into solutions, and services covering this market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the regions.
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