New Market Study Published: Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors

New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- The Smartphone market is currently the fastest-growing segment and it will continue to outpace the overall handset market for the foreseeable future. User friendly platform and evolving user behavior pattern are responsible for its exponential growth. In the past few years Smartphone sales have grown exponentially. In 2011, 472 million Smartphone were sold worldwide. This is expected to rise to 1 billion by 2016. Smartphones now account for 17% of all global mobile handset sales. Particularly in the USA, 43% end-users have Smartphone which is equivalent to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.
Among the four major operating platforms Android leads the market with 47% market share beating Apple's who has 29%. However 57% mobile operating profits are in Apple's basket. The user behavior pattern has also experienced a major shift from voice to data centric in last year and sleek design of handset. Usage and growth in social networking, mobile payments, and many expected other non-voice applications driven by LTE are expected.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This research addresses:
- Top Smartphones and innovations in 2011
- Smartphone user behavior pattern evolution
- Top smartphone functions for end-users
- Relationship between mobile growth and smartphone user behaviors
- Leading demographics (by gender / race / nationality) for usage
- New dynamics of smartphone user behavior
- Impact of mobile marketing
- Relationship of applications market to smartphone user behavior
- Smartphone business models
- Actions that stakeholders should take for optimal success in smartphone marketplace
Key Findings:
- We project 20% of smartphones will support NFC by 2014
- Mobile commerce will become $31 billion business by 2016
- We see 74% of mobile search leading to a purchase because of smartphone
- Mobile marketing spend will reach $56.5 billion in 2015
- Statistical snapshots:
- 50% smartphone users purchase via mobile
- 45% of smartphone users check email constantly throughout the day
- 32% of smartphone users check Facebook at least once per day
- 78% of Japanese smartphone users browse online from their mobile
- 90% of smartphone users search local information in US and Japan
- 76% of smartphone users utilize location check-in services
- 56% of smartphone usage is with applications
- 60% of end-users connect to social networks via mobile
Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Handset and mobile device manufacturers
- Infrastructure providers (equipment, software, and services)
- Content providers and intermediaries
- Semiconductor manufacturers
- Mobile commerce application and service providers
- Mobile applications developers (general)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global LTE Market by Infrastructure (E-Utran, E Node B, EPC), End-User Devices (Smartphones, USB Modems, Card Modules, Netbooks), & Services (2010 - 2015)
- The Future of 4G Technologies: New opportunities and changing business models for the emergence of LTE and WiMAX
- The Future of Pc/Mobile Convergence: Competing technologies and emerging business models for the mobile Internet
- UK Consumer Insight 2010: New Look Footwear
- The Indian Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: New Construction to be the Key Driver of Growth
- Global Construction Aggregates - Market Opportunity & Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Oil and Chemical Terminals
- How Britain Shops: Clothing 2010
- Competing For Share Of UK Fleet Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Off-Trade Drinking Habits: Exploiting New Consumer Behaviors in the Retail Market