New Market Study Published: Smokeless Tobacco in Venezuela

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Smokeless Tobacco in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Venezuela's tradition for smokeless tobacco can be entirely attributed to an artisanal local variety known as chimo. This product was considered marginal and restricted to rural areas up to 2000 but since then has begun to appear among urban youths. Anti-drug groups have become concerned about its heavy consumption among young students (consumers are typically aged between 13 and 25 according to the NGO Catedra Libre Antidrogas) and the products are often laced with addictive additives.
Euromonitor International's Smokeless Tobacco in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chewing Tobacco, Snuff.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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