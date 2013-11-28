New Market Study Published: Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Pipe smoking is not at all a popular activity in New Zealand and for this reason pipe tobacco accounted for a mere 1% of total smoking tobacco volume sales during 2012. Typical pipe tobacco consumers are elderly men with moderate to high disposable incomes. One trend which emerged during 2012, however, was that young men aged between 25 and 35 have turned to pipe smoking, which is considered as being quite trendy among certain groups of young New Zealand adults. Another factor is that the smoke...
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tobacco in New Zealand
- Cigarettes in New Zealand
- Tobacco in Denmark
- Tobacco in Mexico
- Tobacco in Germany
- Tobacco in Estonia
- Smoking Tobacco in France
- Smoking Tobacco in the Czech Republic
- Tobacco in Norway
- Tobacco in Greece