New Market Study Published: Social Media, Internet of Things, and the Future of Public Health

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Social Media, Internet of Things, and the Future of Public Health", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Public health is "the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private, communities and individuals." It is concerned with threats to health based on population health analysis. This definition highlights the role played by members of the community in improving health and in defining what is socially and publicly acceptable.
There are three main features of public health that define the field and also provide a contrast to the related field of medicine. Public health and medicine often have the similar goals of reducing the impact of disease and improving health and quality of life, but there are some notable differences between the two in the methods of reaching these goals. The primary features of public health are a (1) a view that all people should have healthcare access, regardless of social position, (2) a focus on the health of populations rather than individuals, and (3) a focus on prevention.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The use of social media in public health is taking shape as Twitter and other forms of social media are leveraged to identify potential outbreaks. Public health data is rapidly increasing from all sources. Sensors, formerly found only in hospital ICUs, are now portable and be used at home, and even sometimes while walking. The potential for persistent public health monitoring may be realized through introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, embedded computing/wireless, and related technologies.
This report evaluates the impact of social media, Big Data and analytics, and the so called "Internet of Things (IoT)" on public healthcare. The report evaluates specific companies, solutions, and applications. The report includes analysis of Big Data and its anticipated use in public health.
Report Benefits:
- Identify the tenants of "Public Health 2.0
- Identify specific companies, solutions, and applications
- Identify the role of Participatory Epidemiology in public health
- Understand the confluence of Infodemiology and Infoveillance
- Understand the role of data-mining, Big Data, and public health
- Understand the role and importance of social media in public health
- Understand the evolution and future direction of healthcare technology
Companies and Organizations in Report:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adidas miCoach
- Airstrip Technologies
- Al Bawaba
- AliveCor
- Asthmapolis
- AstraZeneca
- BioCaster Global Health Monitor
- Blue Shield of California
- CardioNet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- Central Intelligence Agency
- DexCom
- EpiSPIDER
- Facebook Inc.
- Factiva
- Flu Detector
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market - Advanced Technologies, Future Cities & Adoption Trends, Roadmaps & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Japan
- Internet Access - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- 2020 Foresight Report: Social Media in Wealth Management
- Social Media Marketing Strategies Adopted by the Financial Services Industry in Emerging Economies
- Social Media in Retail Banking
- The Future of Direct Communications Technologies and Proximity-based Applications and Services
- Epidemiology: Social Anxiety Disorder - Highly co-morbid anxiety disorder will continue to remain a significant public health burden
- Direct to Consumer (DTC) Advertising in Pharmaceuticals - Shift from Traditional Mass-Media Platforms towards Personalization via Online and Social Media
- Social TV Market: Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)