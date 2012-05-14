New Market Study Published: Soft Drink New Product Innovations in 2011

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- The goal of this report is to look at recent new products to see what can be learned to guide future new product activity. In developed markets, health is one common theme for many soft drinks new products. Other areas of innovation are in creating products that combine the characteristics of two categories, and using packaging to create a product with unique benefits. There is a different set of opportunities for new products in developing markets than in developed markets.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drink New Product Innovations in 2011 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
