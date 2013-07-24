New Market Study Published: Soft Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

New Beverages market report from MarketLine: "Soft Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The BRIC Soft Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the soft drinks industry and had a total market value of $115,253.2 million in 2011. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 14% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the soft drinks industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $54,358.6 million in 2011. This was followed by Brazil, Russia and India with a value of $44,349.8, $12,357.3, and $4,187.5 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the soft drinks industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $91,282.8 million in 2016, followed by Brazil, Russia, India with expected values of $60,030.2, $14,711.8 and $7,515.5 million, respectively.
