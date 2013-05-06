New Market Study Published: Software-Defined Networking (SDN): Market Opportunities and Challenges

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Software-defined Networking (SDN): Market Opportunities and Challenges", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- An approach to building computer networks that separates and abstracts elements of these systems, Software Defined Networking (SDN) allows system administrators to rapidly provision network connections in mechanized fashion rather than manually configuring.
In software architecture terms, SDN requires some method for the Control Plane to communicate with the Data Plane. One such mechanism is OpenFlow which is a standard interface for controlling computer networking switches.
This report evaluates SDN, OpenFlow, and other related tools, procedures and mechanisms. It includes analysis of SDN versus other approaches, the impacts on existing vendors, and the future market potential for various approaches.
Report Benefits:
- Identify the current benefits of SDN and its anticipated future
- Understand vendor solutions, comparative analysis, and benefits
- Identify the future of the SDN market including how it will evolve over the next five years
- Understand major vendors threats with respect to SDN and how they must adjust their plans
Target Audience:
- Telecom companies
- Software developers
- Major ICT companies
- IT support companies
- Integration companies
- Application developers
Companies in Report:
- Amazon Web Services
- AT&T
- Big Switch Networks
- Cariden
- Cisco
- Contrail
- eBay
- Google
- Juniper
- Meraki
- Midokura
- Nicira
- Open Networking Foundation (ONF)
- Pica8
- Plexxi
- Pluribus Networks
- Rackspace
- vCider
- Verizon
- VMware
