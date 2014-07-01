Recently published research from MarketLine, "Software in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Software in South Africa industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the South Africa software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The computer software market consists of systems and application software. Systems software comprises operating systems, network and database management and other systems software. Application software comprises general business productivity and home use applications, cross-industry and vertical market applications, and other application software. Market value figures are assessed at manufacturer selling price (MSP), based on revenues from software sales and licenses. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The South African software market had total revenues of $2.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2009 and 2013.
- The general business productivity and home use applications segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $0.6bn, equivalent to 26.3% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.5% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3.2bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the software market in South Africa
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the software market in South Africa
Leading company profiles reveal details of key software market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the South Africa software market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the South Africa economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the South Africa software market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the South Africa software market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the South Africa software market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
