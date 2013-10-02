New Market Study Published: Spain Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Spain Business Forecast Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- BMI Political Risk Ratings
Broadly speaking, political risk in Spain is low, enjoying strong political institutions and a well-developed democracy. But the recent corruption allegations levelled at the ruling People's Party (PP) will raise tensions among the public, who have grown weary of the dire domestic economy and ongoing fiscal austerity. We therefore expect the recent allegations to erode already-plummeting support for the government, although distrust of the opposition Socialist Party will ensure that neither party retains a significant advantage going into the next general election in 2015. Spain scores 66.7 (out of 100) in our short-term political risk ratings, which places the country 70th out of 178 countries in our propriety global rankings.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Estonia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Venezuela Business Forecast Report Q4 2013