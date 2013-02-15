New Market Study Published: Spain Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- BMI View: The pace of economic recovery and renewed growth is critical to Spain's energy market, as it will drive the country's demand for oil and natural gas - virtually all of which is imported. Spain is a key conduit for gas pipelines from Algeria and is a major receiver of LNG, an area where further capacity expansion is possible once the economic outlook improves. Shale gas could potentially offer improved self-sufficiency, but is unlikely to revolutionise the energy outlook. Meanwhile, Repsol looks set to undergo a strategic shake-up following the Argentine government's privatisation of its YPF unit.
The main trends and developments we highlight in Spain's oil and gas sector are:
- Spain is aiming to impose a green tax on natural gas use to help plug a EUR24bn hole in its finances resulting from years of forcing utilities to sell power at below cost, agency Europa Press reported. The tax would only apply to natural gas, while gasoline and other vehicle fuels would be exempt, Europa Press said in August 2012, citing Spanish industry ministry sources. The deficit is expected to increase at a rate of about EUR6-7bn per annum without prompt action.
- Earlier industry estimates had been assuming annual gas consumption growth of 10% for the next few years. This estimate now looks highly optimistic, given Spain's fiscal predicament, the economic outlook and pricing trends. Our assumption for 2012 gas consumption is 32.5bn cubic metres (bcm), rising to a potential 35.4bcm by 2016 and increasing to 39.9bcm by 2021.
- Gross Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports for 2011 came in at 24.2bcm, a figure which we forecast to rise to 29.0bcm in 2016 and to 30.0bcm by 2021. Steady progress is therefore expected in terms of the LNG trade during the forecast period.
- Studies carried out by the government of Spain's Basque region have uncovered about 185bcm of shale gas. Officials said that the estimate was based on gas recovered at 13 wells in the Gran Enara field in Alava. Assuming a recovery rate of 15% (slightly lower than in the US), and given successful exploration and appraisal work, the commercialisation of Basque shale gas could see Spain increase its proven gas reserves to 28.0bcm.
- The government of Cantabria has ratified a draft law which bans hydraulic fracturing in the Spanish autonomous community, according to President Ignacio Diego Palacios. At present, five research permits have been issued for the research and extraction of unconventional gas in the region. The Cantabrian government will submit the final text to the Spanish Parliament for approval as a regional bill.
