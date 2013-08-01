New Market Study Published: Spain Telecommunications Report Q3 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Spain's economy continues to falter, as the country attempts to emerge from recession, but the short-term prospects are bleak. As is to be expected, high levels of unemployment have drastically cut consumers' spending power, with telecoms one of the many sectors that are feeling a pinch. Full-year data for mobile subscribers in 2012 showed declines in subscriber numbers accelerated towards the end of the year; early figures from 2013 are far from promising, with over 1mn subscribers lost in the first quarter of the year. This cutback in subscriber numbers has had its greatest impact on larger, more established operators; newer players and MVNOs have weathered the storm better, with lower-priced offerings (and, in the case of MVNOs, no additional expense on network development). 2013 will see the launch of 4G services. Expectations are high - many operators hope this will breathe life into the mobile sector - but we caution that the price will most definitely have to be right to attract consumers.
Key Data:
- The mobile market contracted by 6.7% y-o-y in Q113, reaching 50.421mn. This was the result of the squeeze on consumer spending and inactive subscription discounting by market leader Movistar and second-ranked Vodafone.
- The disconnection of active subscribers has helped maintain APRU rates this quarter, but we forecast that these will continue to fall during the course of the year because of costumers' heightened price sensitivity of consumers and the implementation of mobile termination rate cuts.
- Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions saw the largest declines, according to CMT data, down 26.4% in Q113 to 2.884mn.
Key Trends And Developments
Mobile operators are competing to gain first-mover advantage in the 4G market, with three operators claiming that they will be the first to launch services by mid-2013. Orange, Yoigo and Vodafone have all stated that their 4G network will be commercially available by the summer.
Vodafone and Orange have presented a request to the regulator, CMT, that Movistar let its rivals use its high-speed fixed-broadband network. Movistar has been quick to defend its position, stating that, if other operators wish to use it, they should be prepared to invest in its development. Vodafone and Orange, which are working together to construct an FTTH network that would compete with Movistar in key cities still needs access to Movistar's last-mile infrastructure to access customers' homes.
