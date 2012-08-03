New Market Study Published: Spirits in BRIC to 2016: Market Guide

Recently published research from Canadean, "Spirits in BRIC to 2016: Market Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Spirits market in BRIC. The report provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment for the Spirits market in BRIC. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Alcoholic Drinks value chain and for new players that are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Spirits market in BRIC
- Analysis of the Spirits market and its categories, including full year 2011 consumption value and forecasts until 2016
- Historic and forecast consumption values for Spirits for the period 2006 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures for the Spirits market in BRIC with individual country analysis.
- Helps you identify trends by analyzing historical industry data.
- Allows you to analyze the market with detailed historic and forecast market values, segmented at category level (where applicable).
- Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on consumption value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Helps you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market.
