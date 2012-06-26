New Market Study Published: Sports and Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports and Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Sports and energy drinks saw off-trade value sales growth of 13% in 2011, compared to the corresponding growth of 11% seen in 2010. This was not only due to the stronger demand seen for leading brands, but also due to the increasing number of cheaper private label products and new brands. These appealed to consumers of sports and energy drinks, which remained predominantly young, sporty and male consumers, as the country continued to struggle economically.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
