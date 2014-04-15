Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Belarus", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Preparation for the World Ice Hockey Championship, which will take place in Minsk in 2014, was accompanied by active promotion of sports in Belarus. Overall, Belarus witnessed a growing interest in sport over the review period. The sports and fitness infrastructure continued to develop in Belarusian cities, with the state paying great attention to the development of both professional sport and mass fitness. The government's investment in sports facilities was carried out during the review...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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