New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports Nutrition in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The growth of sports nutrition is closely linked to changes in the beauty perception among Finnish women. During the review period the traditional "skinny-model" beauty ideal has been increasingly challenged by a sporty and more muscular look. Finnish women are becoming increasingly interested in exercise focused on building muscles and gaining strength rather than just burning. This is visible in the increased number of fitness lifestyle television programmes focusing on healthy eating and...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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