New Market Study Published: Sports Nutrition in Kenya

Sports Nutrition in Kenya
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Sports nutrition sales are dominated by protein powder. The increase in sales can be attributed to more education and self-awareness. More young people are practicing sports such as rugby as a hobby or part-time job, which has affected the level of growth. It is no longer for a particular group of professionals only.
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
