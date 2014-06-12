Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Despite the VAT increase that hit the category at the end of 2012, in 2013 sports nutrition continued to be very dynamic, growing by 16% in current value terms and reaching value sales of GBP301 million. Players managed to react promptly to the VAT increase, and were able to maintain the strong growth that characterised the category throughout the review period.
Competitive Landscape
Maxinutrition remained the largest company in sports nutrition in 2013, with a 37% value share. The company, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2010, maintains a strong presence thanks to its leading brand Maximuscle, a brand which offers an impressive product range and is widely available in specialist retailers, online, as well as in large grocery multiples, thanks to agreements to further expand the availability and visibility on the shelves of retailers, including Tesco. The brand is also able to market its range at very competitive prices, often using promotions online and in stores.
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Industry Prospects
Sports nutrition is expected to continue to grow, with a CAGR of 9% in constant value terms in the forecast period 2013-2018 to reach value sales of GBP471 million. Although substantial, the growth represents a slowdown compared with that recorded during the review period, when the category grew by a constant value CAGR of 13%, a factor which shows that the category is slowing reaching maturity.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports Nutrition industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports Nutrition industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports Nutrition in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports Nutrition in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the market size of Sports Nutrition in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Do consumers prefer powders, tablets, or RTD?
- Do consumers prefer protein, amino acid, whey, or creatine products?
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