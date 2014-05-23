New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Global crystalline solar module production capacity grew at a CAGR of 38% from 10,621 MW in 2008 to 54,018 MW by the year end 2013. However, demand for crystalline solar modules did not surge as significantly as the growth in crystalline module production capacity. This resulted in higher overcapacity rate. It was in the year 2013 that surge in PV demand enabled the global crystalline solar module market to reduce its overcapacity rate from 104% in 2012 to 61% in 2013. Increase in PV Demand also facilitated to improve the crystalline module fabrication line utilization rate in 2013.
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Scope
- This report provides a snapshot of the global solar crystalline demand and supply side of the market in the year 2013 and the likely scenario expected in the year 2014.
- It also throws light on how the growth in PV demand in the year 2013 has enabled reduction in crystalline overcapacity rate.
- The growth in crystalline module production capacity and module production during the period 2008 - 2013 and accordingly the movement of crystalline module fabrication line utilization rate has been brought into light in this report.
- Furthermore, it also provides information on crystalline module production by country in the year 2013.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant about -
- Global Solar Crystalline Demand and Supply Market Outlook for period 2008 - 2013 and expected scenario in the year 2014
- The movement of crystalline solar overcapacity rate during the period 2008 - 2013 and expected overcapacity rate in the year 2014
- Growth in Crystalline Module Production Capacity and Module Production over the period 2008 - 2013
- Leading solar crystalline module manufacturing countries in the year 2013
- Crystalline Module production by region in 2013
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