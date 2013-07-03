New Market Study Published: St. Jude Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "St. Jude Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "St. Jude Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on St. Jude Medical, Inc. s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides St. Jude Medical, Inc. market share information in eight key market categories - Remote Patient Monitoring, Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Electrophysiology, Interventional Cardiology and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets St. Jude Medical, Inc. operates in - Patient Monitoring, Neurology Devices and Cardiovascular Devices
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. 's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, China, Australia, Japan, India, United States, Canada and Brazil.
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. 's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Remote Patient Monitoring, Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Electrophysiology, Interventional Cardiology and Prosthetic Heart Valves.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Honeywell HomMed LLC, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardiocom, LLC, Robert Bosch Healthcare Systems, Inc., Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Numera, Cyberonics, Inc., Sorin S.p.A., Taisho Biomed Instruments Co., Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Starway Medical Technology Inc., Cardia, Inc, Occlutech AB, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Volcano Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Goodman Co., Ltd., Eurocor GmbH, Vascular Concepts Limited, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HEXACATH, AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co.,Ltd., amg International GmbH, OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica Ltda., CryoLife, Inc., TTK Healthcare Limited, Hpbio, Labcor Laboratories Ltda., Biocardio
