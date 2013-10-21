New Market Study Published: Street Stalls/Kiosks in the US

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Street stalls/kiosks is a category marked by innovative vigour and inhibiting structure, a conflicted position which both helps and hurts growth in equal parts. The fact that food trucks have begun to inspire their own subcultures is used as a draw to attracting consumers to up and coming cities like Austin, Texas. The convenience of locating themselves at will within a city provides easy access to varied flows of foot traffic. Many of the cities that have embraced these trucks, like Los...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Russia
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Hong Kong, China
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Taiwan
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Ireland
- Consumer Foodservice in Mexico
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Hungary
- Consumer Foodservice in China
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in China
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Belgium
- Street Stalls/Kiosks in Vietnam