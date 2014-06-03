New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Sugar confectionery is expected to decline by 2% in current value terms in 2013, reaching EUR1.0 billion. This performance was linked to the difficult economic environment, which made Italians more cautious when purchasing sugar confectionery in order to limit their expenditure. At the same time the category was negatively impacted by the greater concerns of Italians about health and wellness, and the negative consequences of obesity.
Competitive Landscape
Perfetti Van Melle is expected to reach a 30% value share in sugar confectionery in 2013, with sales of EUR305 million, remaining the leading company. The competitive advantages of the company are mainly the size of the company, which is able to invest in innovation and advertising, and a strong presence at points of sale. The company has a presence in about 70% of the points of sale in supermarkets.
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Industry Prospects
It is expected that in the forecast period sugar confectionary will see a negative constant value CAGR of 1%, reaching EUR992 million by 2018. The slow performance of the category will be due to the negative economic environment, as well as rising health and wellness issues amongst Italians, who are increasingly concerned about obesity, diabetes and the side-effects of a diet which is too rich in sugar.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sugar Confectionery industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sugar Confectionery industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sugar Confectionery in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sugar Confectionery in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Are consumers in developing markets abandoning comparatively cheaper sugar confectionery for chocolate?
- What are market opportunities for sugar-free products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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