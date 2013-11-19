New Market Study Published: Sugar Confectionery Market in South Africa to 2017

New Food market report from Canadean: "Sugar Confectionery Market in South Africa to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Synopsis
The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Sugar Confectionery category in South Africa, analyzing consumption volumes and values at segment level. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the global Confectionery sector along with latest industry news and mergers & acquisitions.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns.
Summary
Canadean's "Sugar Confectionery Market in South Africa to 2017" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the South African Sugar Confectionery category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Sugar Confectionery sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Scope
"Sugar Confectionery Market in South Africa to 2017" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.* Historic and forecast segmentation by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
- Profiles of companies active in the global Confectionery sector.
- Latest news covering the global Confectionery sector
- Latest mergers & acquisitions in the global Confectionery sector
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Sugar Confectionery category in South Africa.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales segmentation for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the detailed profiles of companies active in the global Confectionery sector.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest industry news and mergers & acquisitions.
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