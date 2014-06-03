Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi Arabian market for sugar reaches value of SR5.4 billion in 2012 following 15% review period CAGR. Householders represent main consumers of sugar, accounting for 71% of total sales in 2012. Saudi Arabia is among the largest importers of raw sugar in the world. Local producers import raw sugar and re-export refined white sugar, mainly to the Middle East and North Africa. Industry's output predicted to see 11% CAGR over 2013-2018 to reach SR3.4 billion.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Sugar in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1542. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Sugar in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1542 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Molasses and Residues of Sugar Manufacture, Raw Sugar, Refined Sugar.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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