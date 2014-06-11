New Market Study Published: Sugar in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
New Food market report from Mintel: "Sugar in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Sugar in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in South Korea is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CJ Corporation, Samyang Corporation, Others
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