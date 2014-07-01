New Food market report from Mintel: "Sugar & Sweeteners in Indonesia (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Sugar & Sweeteners in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This comprises packaged sugar and sweeteners. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sugar & Sweeteners in Indonesia is given in IDR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Sugar
- Sweeteners
- White
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PTP Nusantara X (Persero), PT Sugar Group, PTP Nusantara XI (Persero), PT RNI, PT Gunung Madu Plantations, PT Kebon Agung, PTP Nusantara IX (Persero), PTP Nusantara VII (Persero), PT Pemuka Sakti Manis Indah, PTP Nusantara II (Persero), Others
