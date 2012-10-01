New Market Study Published: Sun Care in Finland - a Snapshot (2012)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Sun Care in Finland - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Sun Care in Finland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers sunscreen, self-tanning and after sun products for adults and children. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. It includes mass market and prestige lines but excludes sales to the professional sector, such as beauty/tanning salons. Market size for Sun Care in Finland is given in %, EUR and USD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Finland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sun Care in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Denmark - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Belgium - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Norway - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sun Care in Brazil - a Snapshot (2012)