New Market Study Published: Sun Care in the US

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Safety concerns were the focal points surrounding sun care in 2012, with a multitude of scientific studies released to help spur certain demographics that under-index in sun protection to be more aware of the risks of sun exposure. L'Oreal's Research and Innovation team released a report in June 2012 aimed at increasing sun protection use among African Americans and Hispanics. The Skin Cancer Foundation in a partnership with Energizer Holdings released a study around the same time to help...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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