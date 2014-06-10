Fast Market Research recommends "Surface Care in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Toilet care value sales continued to grow in 2013 as consumers are more willing to invest in products that make household chores easier. All toilet care areas recorded positive value sales growth, with new innovative offers such as in-cistern devices and ITBs attracting consumers.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser Singapore continued to lead sales within toilet care in 2013. The company's well-known Harpic brand does not receive much advertising support. However, most consumers are already familiar with the brand name.
Industry Prospects
Toilet care constant value sales will continue to increase over the forecast period. Improving product functionality is encouraging consumers to purchase such products in order to make their toilet cleaning experience easier and more pleasant.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Singapore with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Singapore, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Singapore market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Singapore?
- What are the major brands in Singapore?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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