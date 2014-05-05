New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Sweden Information Technology Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The IT market in Sweden is relatively strong regionally owing to the supportive economic environment, a strong local system of software firms and the strength of supporting data network infrastructure. We identify data centres, cloud computing, and real-time business software and services as medium-term growth areas. In the enterprise market, a boom in Nordic data centre development - a result of cost and legal advantages, as well as the ongoing process of harmonising EU regulations on data security and privacy - could see higher spending by strengthening Sweden's position as a regional cloud computing hub. However, the outlook for retail hardware spending growth is relatively subdued as a result of high device penetration in traditional form factors and tablets.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales are forecast to increase from SEK26.2bn in 2014 to SEK30.3bn in 2018, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% in local currency terms. We made a minor downward revision to the growth outlook this quarter due to high penetration of PCs and tablets, limiting growth rates.
Software sales are forecast to increase from SEK38.9bn in 2014 to SEK44.5bn in 2018, equating to a CAGR of 3.5% in local currency terms. Expenditure on enterprise resource planning is expected to pick up into 2014 as deferred investments boost spending.
IT services sales are forecast to increase from SEK59.4bn in 2014 to SEK73.0bn in 2018, equating to a CAGR of 5.1% in local currency terms. IT services will be the outperformer of the IT market, with cloud services and real-time data analytic smart services boosting spending over our forecast period.
Key Trends & Developments
Sweden, along with its Nordic neighbours, has emerged as a regional data centre hub. The strong legal environment, world leading telecoms infrastructure and proximity to the large European market has attracted investment from firms looking to utilise the cold climate and sources of renewable energy to reduce cooling costs - a major operating cost for cloud services. The region has attracted major investments from leading internet firms including Facebook and Google. In March 2014 Facebook announced plans to extend its facilities in Lulea, with plans to build a second data centre alongside the first. Facebook will use a new method for building the facility, using pre-made modular sections that are assembled on-site, reducing the duration and local impact of building work.
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