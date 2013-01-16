New Market Study Published: Sweden Information Technology Report Q4 2012

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Swedish IT spending is expected to reach US$16.7bn in 2012, up 2%, with BMI upwardly revising its forecast as the market continued to generate opportunities in Q1-Q3 2012, despite the economic headwinds from the eurozone. The IT market is expected to grow, but consumer and business confidence are vulnerable to external economic developments, particularly in the eurozone. Drivers of Swedish IT spending purchases of computers for schools, a new national digital agenda and growing interest in cloud computing services.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$3.5bn in 2011 to US$3.6bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, but there should be a stimulus from the iPad3 and ultrabooks.
Software Sales: US$5.1bn in 2011 to US$5.2bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, and cloud computing services such as softwareas- a-service (SaaS) are likely to be used more in Sweden over BMI's forecast period.
IT Services Sales: US$7.7bn in 2011 to US$7.9bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, and there should be more spending by sectors such as financial services, retail and telecoms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Sweden's score was 75.2 out of 100.0. Sweden retains its third place ranking in our latest Europe RRR table, behind Germany and the UK, but ahead of France and CEE countries. The country benefited from a good, albeit slightly reduced, industry rewards score of 61.7, and its overall ranking received a further boost from a high country rewards score of 90.
Key Trends & Developments.
- In 2012, continuing economic uncertainty in Europe and tight credit conditions have the potential to hamper demand in the medium term, but there will be opportunities in verticals such as retail and financial services. With the eurozone crisis looming large, we believe that Swedish businesses will be less likely to invest in IT in the quarters ahead.
- The consumer PC segment is also expected to report slower growth in 2012, with durable goods purchases slowing during 2011. Disposable income is growing slowly, with minimal overall wage pressure. By our calculations, real wages contracted in every month in 2011, and this likely took a toll on purchases of consumer lifestyle products such as PCs and tablets.
- The government's broad consultations on a new digital agenda are likely to create opportunities in various segments, ranging from healthcare to education and enterprise. Meanwhile, cloud computing is gradually being adopted across the public and private sectors, with a number of new cloud-based services launched in 2011.
