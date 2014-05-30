Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Television and Radio Receivers, Sound and Video Recording Devices in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 9% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR8.4 billion by the end of the period. Saudi Arabia does not have an established electronics industry and imports represent 93% of the market value in 2012. Leading manufacturers, such as Samsung and Sony, are likely to introduce new OLED technology into the Saudi market over the forecast period. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, driven by a short product replacement cycle and growing disposable income.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Television and Radio Receivers, Sound and Video Recording Devices in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 323. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Television and Radio Receivers, Sound and Video Recording Devices in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 323 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Radio Broadcast Receivers, Sound or Video Recording Devices, Television Receivers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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