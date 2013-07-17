New Market Study Published: Textile Mills in Canada

New Manufacturing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Textile Mills in Canada industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Canada textile mills market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The textile mills market includes yarns and fabrics. The value of each segment is for consumption, defined as domestic production plus imports minus exports, all valued at manufacturer prices. The yarns segment covers yarns for sewing, weaving, knitting, etc, made of cotton, wool, artificial, synthetic, or other fibres, but does not include the production of the fibres before spinning. Fabrics covers woven, non-woven, and knitted fabrics (including knitted products such as sweaters). All currency conversions use constant average 2012 exchange rates.
- The Canadian textile mills market had total revenues of $3.6bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4% between 2008 and 2012.
- The fabrics segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $3.4bn, equivalent to 94.7% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline further but with a slower pace, with an anticipated CARC of -0.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3.4 billion by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the textile mills market in Canada
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the textile mills market in Canada
Leading company profiles reveal details of key textile mills market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Canada textile mills market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Canada economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Canada textile mills market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Canada textile mills market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Canada textile mills market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
