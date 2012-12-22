New Market Study Published: Thailand Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Thailand Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- BMI View: Over the medium to long term, Thailand will be facing intensive competition from neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines as they roll out plans to improve healthcare coverage and boost growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The intense competition coupled with the usage of compulsory licenses, regulatory lapses and widespread corruption will deter foreign investments into the sector. Despite this we highlight that the country's strong medical tourism sector and the impending implementation of the ASEAN Economic Committee will continue to attract private healthcare providers (and the related sub-sectors) into the country.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: THB130.95bn (US$4.41bn) in 2011 to THB136.16bn (US$4.18bn) in 2012; +3.98% in local currency terms and -5.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q312.
- Healthcare: THB410.20bn (US$13.46bn) in 2011 to THB425.32bn (US$13.05bn) in 2012; +4.9% in local currency terms and -1.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from Q312.
- Medical devices: THB33.88bn (US$1.11bn) in 2011 to THB38.95bn (US$1.20bn) in 2012; +15% in local currency terms and 7.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast upgraded due to receipt of new historic data.
Business Environment Rating: Thailand's Pharmaceuticals Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) is maintained at 46.1 from Q312. Despite the unchanged scores it was ranked 13th instead of 12th (as in the previous quarter) due to the increased attractiveness of the Vietnamese market. It has a fairly balance risk/reward profile which is below the regional average. The attractiveness of Thailand's pharmaceutical sector will continued to be hampered by widespread corruption, poor intellectual property protection and low percapita expenditure on healthcare.
Key Trends And Developments
- In June 2012, US-based BHR Pharma expanded its SyNAPSe clinical trial at 14 sites in Thailand, China and Russia. The trial has 153 participating sites worldwide. The 500th of 1,180 patients is required to conclude the global phase III, multi-centre trial, which was registered in the US at the end of May 2012. SyNAPSe is assessing the effectiveness of BHR-100, a proprietary intravenous progesterone infusion formulation, as a neuroprotective agent to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients.
