New Market Study Published: Thailand Tourism Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- The Thailand Tourism Report examines the enormous long-term potential of the country's tourism market, but raises short-term concerns about the impact of slowing tourist arrivals as a result of the deteriorating economic environment in Europe and North America.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Thai tourism market, while minimising investment risk and also explores the impact of the increasingly precarious-looking external macroeconomic environment on the Thai hospitality sector, which has proven particularly resilient so far.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Thai tourism sector, as they seek to maximise the tremendous growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Key Findings
Thailand's tourist industry is on target to perform well in 2012. Between January and September, tourist arrivals totalled 15.96mn, representing growth of 8.7% year-on-year (y-o-y). The rate of arrivals growth has picked up from the first half of the year, indicating that Thailand remains an attractive destination even in a deteriorating global economic environment. With the final three months of the year traditionally forming part of Thailand's high season, tourist arrivals are likely to continue at their current high rate towards the Christmas season. As such, BMI retains its forecast for full-year 2012 tourist arrivals of 20.5mn.
In October 2012 it was confirmed that Thailand will host its first Formula One race in 2014.This marks only the third country in Southeast Asia to host a Formula One race and is likely to provide a considerable boost to Thailand in terms of visitor arrivals and pre-race investment in infrastructure and construction. It is unclear as yet where the race will be held, but tourist officials are planning to maximise gains from the race by offering visitors the chance to tour Thailand, as well as the race location.
On 1 October 2012, Bangkok's Don Mueang airport reopened to international flights following a period of refurbishment. Don Mueang had been Bangkok's main international airport until the new Suvarnabhumi airport was opened. Don Mueang is now intended to be a terminal for budget flights, with a shuttle bus connection to Suvarnabhumi. Thai AirAsia is the largest airline operating from Don Mueang, alongside Nok Air, Orient Thai and T-Wair.
Key Changes
BMI assesses the prospects for a strong performance in 2013, with 2012's encouraging performance indicating that Thailand has returned to pre-2008 trend growth.
- BMI looks at the IPOs coming up in the airline sector and examines how this may affect struggling national carrier Thai Airways.BMI assesses the prospects for a strong performance in 2013, with 2012's encouraging performance indicating that Thailand has returned to pre-2008 trend growth.
