New Market Study Published: the Future of Functional Dairy Ingredients

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- This report reviews functional dairy ingredients and the products they are used in, and considers the impact of major consumer health trends, market dynamics, and the status of legislation such as EFSA's Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation on dairy innovation in the functional space. It contains case studies and product examples to forecast what will drive success in functional dairy.
Report Scope
- Gain an insight into recent trends functional dairy innovation, packaging, and marketing through in-depth case studies.
- Understand the implications and impact of recent EU and US food and nutrition claims regulations on the development of the functional dairy sector.
- Consider different ways to market functional dairy ingredients and their benefits to consumers and build trust in functional dairy products.
- Gain an overview of the inherent functional benefits of dairy products - especially milk - and understand the place of fortification in dairy.
- Analyze regional trends in dairy product innovation and gain insight into how your products can be more effectively positioned in their target market.
Report Highlights
A shift in the underlying formulation and mix of dairy is due to greater advances food technology and is resulting in a greater ability to target not only different demographic groups by age and gender, but also by ethnicity and unique taste trends. Both the 'add in and take out' trend is going to continue across the functional dairy market.
Many factors can impact the success or failure of functional dairy products including consumer understanding of a product's benefits and mechanism of action, price, ingredients, its macronutrient composition, and unlike dietary supplements its taste, texture and food like qualities
The future will be challenging on the regulatory front for functional dairy ingredients and products in the EU and US - if not globally - due to the new Novel Dietary Ingredient guidance in the US and Nutritional Health Claims Regulation becoming law in the EU, as it becomes harder to make claims and the burden of proof is placed on manufacturers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key consumer and innovation trends in functional dairy ingredients and how can I adapt my NPD strategy to these opportunities?
- What's driving the market for functional dairy ingredients and products and where are the opportunities for my business?
- What's the latest status of EFSA's Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation and how does it affect functional dairy ingredients?
- How can my company leverage new regulations on health claims to give my functional dairy ingredient a unique selling point and build consumer trust?
- Is there potential for dairy categories such as cheese, dairy spreads, and ice cream to utilize functional ingredients to create new usage occasions?
