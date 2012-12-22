New Market Study Published: The Future of Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2016

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "The Future of Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- The Travel and Tourism Competitive Index (TTCI) ranked Brazil as the third-most attractive destination to develop business in the travel and tourism sector in Latin America in 2011. Brazil's travel and tourism sector comprised 5.2% of the nation's GDP in 2011, and accounted for 2.5 million jobs, representing 5.5% of the country's total employment. Of the total jobs created through the sector, 1.6 million were industry specific, while 943,000 were supply chain related. During the review period (2007-2011), the total number of trips, domestic and outbound, undertaken by residents increased from 160.8 million in 2007 to 202.2 million in 2011, registering a CAGR of 5.89%. This growth may be attributed to factors such as a strong economy, rising disposable incomes and government initiatives to improve tourism infrastructure.
Key Highlights
- Brazil receives the fifth-highest volume of foreign tourists in the Americas and second-highest volume in South America after Argentina. As of 2011, the country accounted for a 21.1% share of South America's international visitor arrivals and a 3.5% share of the total inbound tourists to the Americas.
- Brazil has a large domestic tourism industry and is a key market for global tourism. Strong economic growth and rapid urbanization have led to an increase in disposable income among the middle-class population, which is driving domestic tourism. Domestic tourist volume increased from 156 million in 2007 to 196 million in 2011, expanding at a CAGR of 5.87%.
- In terms of inbound tourist arrivals in 2011, Brazil was the second-most visited destination in South America and the third-most visited in Latin America, after Mexico and Argentina. Expenditure by inbound tourists reached historically high levels of US$7 billion during the same year.
- Medical tourism in Brazil is gaining popularity due the country's highly-qualified medical professionals and advanced healthcare technology. Increasing costs in Western countries are encouraging patients to seek medical treatment in low-cost destinations such as Brazil, with the most popular treatments including plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.
- Brazil is the world's fourth-largest domestic aviation market in terms of the number of passengers transported on scheduled airlines. The number of total domestic air passengers in Brazil reached approximately 77.4 million in 2011.
- The Brazilian government entered into a number of open skies agreements during 2009 and 2010 to liberalize its air transport policy and attract more foreign tourists into the country.
- Brazil's Ministry of Tourism and the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) have created a BRL1 billion (US$544.5 million) line of credit for property upgrades, expansion and new construction, through the Pro-Copa Turismo program.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: TAM SA, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA, Webjet Linhas Aereas SA, Avianca Brazil, Hotelaria Accor Brasil S/A., Atlantica Hotels International Brasil Ltd, Blue Tree Hotels and Resorts, The Hotel Windsor SP, Transamerica Hotels, Localiza Rent A Car S.A., Unidas SA., Hertz Brazil, Avis Brazil, Thrifty Car Rental Brazil, Carlson Wagonlit Travel Brazil, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, American Express Brasil SA, Avipam Turismo e Cambio Ltd, Submarino Viagens
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in South Korea to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in India to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Russia to 2016
- Future of Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Turkey to 2016
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in the Philippines to 2016: Market Profile
- Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure