New Market Study Published: The Future of Travel and Tourism in Spain to 2016

- It details historical values for the Spanish tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Spain
- It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism industry
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
Key Highlights
- According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), investment in travel and tourism in Spain totaled EUR13.3 billion (US$17.5 billion) in 2011; 5.6% of total national investment. Capital investment in tourism decreased during the review period, registering the largest decline of 26.9% in 2010.
- Instability in African countries such as Egypt and Libya and the visit of Pope Benedict XVI in 2011 helped to ensure positive growth in the tourism sector.
- According to Eurostat, Spain was the most common tourism destination in the EU for inbound tourists, with almost a quarter share (23.2 %) of the EU-27, based on total nights spent in tourist accommodation.
- Spain boasts a rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes. There are a large number of museums, art galleries, theatres, and castles which attract tourists throughout the year. It is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A large number of events, festivals, parades and carnivals are celebrated in Spain throughout the year based on music, art, history and fashion, among others.
- Spain faces intense competition from other European neighbors such as France and Germany. According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum, Spain ranks eighth on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) in 2011. Neighboring European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria and Sweden hold the top five ranks.
- The Spanish airline industry has witnessed the growth of low-cost carriers during the review period due to the increasing price sensitivity of customers. The number of seats available for low-cost carriers increased at a CAGR of 6.45% over the review period, while that of full-service carriers decreased at a CAGR of 4.34%.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana, SA, Vueling Airlines SA, Air Europa Lineas Aereas, S.A.U, Volotea, Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas del Mediterraneo, S.A., Melia Hotels International S.A, H10 Hotels, Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Spain, ACCOR HOTELES ESPANA SA, Goldcar, Top Cars, Europcar Ib, S.A., Rentspain, FOR OCIO S.L., Totally Spain S.L., Ole Spain Tours, Spain-Incoming.com
