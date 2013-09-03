New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- This report shows the leading Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market. It provides an overview of key Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies catering to the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global surface combatant industry is highly competitive, with large numbers of suppliers catering to the requirements of countries around the globe.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kockums, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Fincantieri, BAE Systems, Hyundai Heavy Industries, PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AG, Thales, Lockheed Martin Corp, ASC Pty Ltd, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Abu Dhabi Ship Building, DCNS, Navantia, General Dynamics, Austal, Rolls-Royce Plc, Mazagon Docks Limited
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