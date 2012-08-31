New Market Study Published: The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022

Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the global naval vessels MRO industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global naval vessels MRO market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The demand for naval vessel MRO services is anticipated to be driven by ageing naval vessels globally, technological innovations in the industry, internal and external security threats, territorial disputes and modernization initiatives undertaken by navies across the world. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Despite the economic crisis in Europe, Europe's share of the global market is projected to increase during the forecast period, albeit marginally due to the scheduled deployment of various modernization programs which had been initiated in previous years
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The navies of today's especially the US and those of the commonwealth nations rely extensively on a suite of technologies that support command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). According to military scholar Dr. Norman Friedman, the various C4ISR technologies on offer provide navies with the capability to conduct picture based warfare which is based on using an almost real-time picture of what is happening. Moreover with reduced fleet sizes, new threats and the volume of ocean-borne trade, the importance of partnerships in the naval realm has significantly increased. Therefore, defense ministries are now inclined towards investing robustly in developing new C4ISR capabilities for their respective navies and help co-evolve these systems for the AUSCANZUKUS (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and US) states
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed market analysis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, SAIC, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Kongsberg, Saab, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Teledyne Brown Engineering, DCNS, Babcock International Group, URS Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis - Naval vessels and Surface Combatants: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - SWOT Analysis of the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Main Naval Vessel Programs: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021