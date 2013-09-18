New Market Study Published: The Global UAV Market 2013-2023

New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global UAV industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global UAV market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
UAVs have proved to be exceedingly useful during peacekeeping missions and the ongoing global war on terror in Afghanistan and Pakistan, finding applications across ISR and combat roles. Furthermore, enhanced capabilities in areas such as endurance, data processing, and communications have broadened ISR UAV use in both defense and intelligence roles. It is anticipated that 4,000 different unmanned aircraft platforms are in circulation on the global market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for UAV during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
In light of their enhanced endurance and lower maintenance costs, solar-powered UAVs are emerging as the latest revelation in the market, attracting investment from defense ministries across the globe. High endurance of solar-powered UAVs enhances their ability to provide real-time, high-quality surveillance data for large geographical areas, and for longer periods. HALE UAVs offer a low-cost consistent surveillance capability and are capable of producing and storing solar energy in their fuel cells which can then be used for night flying.
Key Market Issues
Europe and North America, recovering from the financial crisis, account for an estimated 80% of global defense spending. Austerity measures introduced by national governments have justifiably led to reduced defense budgets, and subsequently the cancellation and inordinate delays of various UAV programs.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft, Selex ES, Alenia Aermacchi, AAI Corporation, Sagem, BlueBird Aero Systems, Singapore Technologies Aerospace, Cassidian, Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, AeroVironment, Aeronautics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), BAE Systems, Saab
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