New Business market report from MarketLine: "The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.'s M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.'s financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights:
This report includes The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.'s contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.. These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.'s growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- First Pacific Company Limited - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Great Wall Motor Company Limited - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- PT. BARITO PACIFIC Tbk (formerly PT Barito Pacific Timber Tbk) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea, Ltd. (formerly Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Ltd.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Asia Pacific Breweries Limited - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Swire Pacific Limited - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- China Great Wall Computer ShenZhen Co., Ltd. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report